Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Cactus Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WHD stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 434,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,971,000 after buying an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

