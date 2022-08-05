Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.67. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 22,081 shares.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
