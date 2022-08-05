Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,299 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.