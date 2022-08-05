BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.95 Price Target at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.95 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,811. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

