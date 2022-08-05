Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $101.15. 132,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

