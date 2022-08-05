Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 225 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average is $561.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

