Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 151 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.33. 39,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

