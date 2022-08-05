Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.17. 159,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.