Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 29,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,663. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.