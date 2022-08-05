Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

EW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,949. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

