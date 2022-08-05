Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $378.34. 248,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.76 and its 200 day moving average is $384.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.