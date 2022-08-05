Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 40,783 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $192,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,762,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. 29,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,214. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

