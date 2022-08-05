Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 317,265 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,265 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of SBA Communications worth $780,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $341.99. 8,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.45. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

