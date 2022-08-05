Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.48% of Booking worth $464,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $42.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,905.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,939.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,147.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

