Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $212,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6 %

META traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.