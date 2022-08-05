Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $228,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WCN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.15. 60,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,229. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

