Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $329,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

