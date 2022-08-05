Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,962,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.