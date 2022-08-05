Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.11% of Enphase Energy worth $302,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $293.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average of $180.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $298.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

