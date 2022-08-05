Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $504,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.34 and a 200-day moving average of $426.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

