Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 167,841 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,841 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $545,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.