Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $212.69

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.08.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $234.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.49.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

