Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target at $63.33

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.37 on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment



Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

