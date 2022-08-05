Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $155.11

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.05.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,624 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,607,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

