Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price at $238.20

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CME opened at $200.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average of $219.74. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

