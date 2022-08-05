Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $105.29

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on Centerspace in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSR opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $74.99 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -121.67%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.