Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $34.29

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
AMC Networks Stock Up 1.7 %
AMC Networks stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $56.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
