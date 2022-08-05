Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $34.29

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

AMC Networks stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

