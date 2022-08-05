Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.64. 26,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. The stock has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average is $561.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

