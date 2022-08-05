British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.95

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $5.81. British Land shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 54,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.70) to GBX 700 ($8.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

