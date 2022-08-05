BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. BrightView updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE:BV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 285,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,953. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrightView

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

