Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $157,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.16. 42,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The firm has a market cap of $237.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.52 and a 200 day moving average of $514.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.