Bridgeworth LLC Sells 7,752 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

T traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 626,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,138,924. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.