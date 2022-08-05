Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $55.80 on Friday, hitting $870.10. 935,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a market cap of $908.81 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $741.57 and a 200-day moving average of $843.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

