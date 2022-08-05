Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.22. 159,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

