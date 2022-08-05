Bridgeworth LLC Has $9.90 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,512 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 2.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

SO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,259. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.