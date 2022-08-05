Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.61. 47,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

