Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,311,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,123,214. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

