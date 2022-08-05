Bridgeworth LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

