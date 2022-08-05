Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 10,810 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 8.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $35,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IVOO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $168.51. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,031. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average is $170.22.
