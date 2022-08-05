Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 282,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 229,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

