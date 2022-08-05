BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRCC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Up 1.8 %

BRC stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Research analysts expect that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.