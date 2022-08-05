BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRCC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

BRC Trading Up 1.8 %

BRC stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Research analysts expect that BRC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.