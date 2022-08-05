BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given Maintains Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

