Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. CSFB lowered shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE BLX opened at C$48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$48.65.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8798095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.90%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

