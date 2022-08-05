Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,579.86.

BKNG traded down $22.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,924.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,939.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2,147.56. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

