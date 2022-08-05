Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $14,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $35.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,912.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,939.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,147.56. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

