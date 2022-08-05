Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.57.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.98. 454,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.23. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$57.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

