BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Analysts

set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BNP stock opened at €48.33 ($49.82) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($71.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.08.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

