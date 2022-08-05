BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

MORF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 5,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.51. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $16,949,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 509.3% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

