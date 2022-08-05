BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 164.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 5,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.51. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $16,949,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 509.3% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 349,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

