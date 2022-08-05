BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$13.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

