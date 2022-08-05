Bluzelle Market Cap Reaches $33.80 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $33.80 million and $3.63 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,424,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

